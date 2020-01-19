Telangana TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment exam results declared, check direct link

TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment exam results 2019 will be available at tssouthernpower.com TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment exam results 2019 will be available at tssouthernpower.com

TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment exam results 2019: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Limited (TSSPDCL) has declared the results for the recruitment examinations for Junior Lineman posts. The candidates can check the results through the website- tssouthernpower.com.

The recruitment examination was held on December 15, 2019.

TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment exam results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- tssouthernpower.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

TSSPDCL junior lineman recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The minimum age to apply for the same is 18 years while the upper age is capped at 35 years. The age will be calculated as on July 1, 2019.

Education: The applicant should have cleared class 10 or equivalent with ITI qualification in the electrical trade. Those with a wireman or two-years intermediate vocational course in electrical trade can also apply.

The candidates will be hired at the range of Rs 24,340 to Rs 39,405.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd