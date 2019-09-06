Telangana TSPSC Group II services admit card 2019: How to download

Telangana TSPSC Group II services admit card 2019: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the group II services recruitment examination at its official website, tspsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 8.
The test will be held for 30 minutes’ duration. It will be a pen and paper-based test. Candidates need to carry their admit card for verification purposes to the exam hall.
Telangana TSPSC Group II admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, tspsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the main page, click on group II services notification link
Step 3: Click on the link hall ticket
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 5: Fill in credentials, click submit
Step 6: Admit card will appear, download
The TSPSC is responsible for conducting state-level police recruitment examinations in the state for the posts of constable, sub-inspector and other police posts.