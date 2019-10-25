Telangana TSPSC Group 2 services results declared: How to check

TSPSC Group II services results: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) announced the results for the group-II services recruitment examination. The candidates can check the score through the official website- tspsc.gov.in.

“The Commission published the List of Provisionally Selected Candidates for the posts falling under Group-II Services vide Commission’s Notification No.20/2015 & 17/2016, which are available in the Commission’s website (www.tspsc.gov.in),” read the official notification.

The commission released the final merit list for its 1032 vacant posts, however, four posts remain unfilled due to non-availability of successful candidates.

“Commission issued notification to fill 1032 vacancies of Group-II Services in various departments vide Notification No.20/2015 & 17/2016, Total 7,89,985 candidates had applied and examination held on 11-11-2016 & 13-11-2016. 2064 candidates called for interview in the ratio 1:2 and interviews held from 01/07/2019 to 27/08/2019. Out of 1032 notified 1027 vacancies are filled,” mentioned the official notification.

TSPSC Group II services results declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

“4 vacancies which (BC-A(W)UR, ST(W)UR, VH(W)UR in PC13 and Ex-Ser(G)UR in pc-12) are remained un- filled due to non-availability of eligible candidates among the interviewed candidates, will be filled up after picking-up candidates for verification of certificates and for interviews subsequently,” the notification reads.

The TSPSC is responsible for conducting various state-level recruitment examinations in the state for various vacant posts.