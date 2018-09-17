Telangana TSLPRB SI results released, check at tslprb.in

Telangana TSLPRB SI results 2018: The candidates can check the results at tslprb.in Telangana TSLPRB SI results 2018: The candidates can check the results at tslprb.in

Telangana TSLPRB SI results 2018: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the results for the SCT SI Civil posts on Monday, September 17. The candidates can check the results at tslprb.in. The recruitment exam to fill 1217 vacancies was held on August 26 from 10 am to 1 pm.

TSLPRB SI results 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Board, tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the sub inspector section, click on ‘Download PWT results’

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page

Step 4: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 5: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

TSLPRB: Vacancy details

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 710

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 275

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 05

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 175

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in 15th Bn, TSSP in Police Department: 16

Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 19

Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 15

Assistant Matron in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 2

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

