Telangana TSLPRB SI Mains exam 2016: Download hall ticket now

TSLPRB SI Mains admit card 2016: The Telangana State level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the admit cards for the sub-inspector recruitment exam 2016. The final written exam will be held from November 19, 20 and 27, 2016. The Board is conducting the exam to fill a total of 510 vacancies.

In the written examination, objective types questions on arithmetic and test of reasoning /mental ability will be asked.

Steps to download TSLPRB SI Mains admit card 2016

Log on to the official website of the Board, tslprb.in

On the home page, under the sub inspector section, click on will be a link displaying “Download the hallticket for FWE”

You will be taken to a new page where you will be asked to enter your Final Written Examination (FWE) hall ticket number and your registration number.

Your result will be displayed when you click on “Submit”.

Candidates can check their answer keys from the home page as well by clicking on the relevant link under the Constable section on the home page

The candidates whose hall tickets could not be downloaded may send mail to supportsi@tslprb.in or contact to 040-23150362 and 040-23150462 by mentioning the above two details.

The TSLPRB conducts recruitment examinations in Telangana for various police posts. The Board organises recruitment exams for constable, sub-inspector and other posts through its official website.

