Telangana TSLPRB SI answer keys 2018 released, download at tslprb.in

TSLPRB SI answer keys 2018: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the answer keys for the SCT SI Civil posts recruitment exams. The candidates can download the keys from the official website — tslprb.in. The recruitment exam to fill 1,217 vacancies was held on August 26 from 10 am to 1 pm.

As many as 1,88,715 candidates have registered for the preliminary written test, of which 1,88,482 were qualified to appear for the recruitment of SCT SIs Civil and / or equivalent exam.

TSLPRB: Vacancy details

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 710

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 275

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 05

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 175

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in 15th Bn, TSSP in Police Department: 16

Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 19

Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 15

Assistant Matron in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 2

TSLPRB SI answer keys 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the constable section, click on the ‘preliminary key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file will open

Step 4: Download and check your answers carefully

The candidates can file objections at keyobjectionstslprb@gmail.com by logging in with their registration and hall ticket number and send it latest by 5 pm on August 29. As per a note, this test was conducted in 339 examination centres, in Hyderabad and District Headquarters towns of the erstwhile districts in Telangana. A total of 1.78 lakh candidates attended the test.

