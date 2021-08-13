Telangana TSLPRB recruitment 2021: Applications open for 151 assistant public prosecutor posts

Telangana Police Recruitment 2021: TSLPRB has released recruitment notification for the posts of the assistant public prosecutor. The candidates who are interested can apply till August 29. The online applications can be submitted through the official website i.e. tslprb.in. The number of vacancies for the post is 151.

The candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any subject along with a bachelor’s in law awarded by any recognised university to be eligible to apply. Applications should have practised as an advocate for at least three years before applying.

Steps to apply for Telangana Police Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website- tslprb.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link

Step 3: Fill up the application form with all details

Step 4: Pay the fees online via net banking/credit card/debit card

Step 5: Download a copy of the form for future reference

The applicants will have to appear for the three-hour exam consisting of two papers. Paper-I will have a total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) while paper-II will be of descriptive type. It will be of a total of 100 marks and will focus on pleading and drafting.