TSLPRB Police Constable answer keys released, download at tslprb.in

TSLPRB Police Constable answer keys: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the answer keys for SCT PC Civil posts recruitment exam. The keys are available for download at the official website tslprb.in. The board conducted the exam at 966 centres in 40 places across Telangana from 10 am to 1 pm, September 20, 2018 (Sunday).

All those who wish to raise objections, if any, on the preliminary key can do it by October 8. TSLPRB said objections with insufficient information will not be considered.

TSLPRB Police Constable answer keys: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the constable section, click on the ‘preliminary key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file will open

Step 4: Download and check your answers carefully

A total of 4,78,567 candidates had appeared in the preliminary written test that was conducted on Sunday, September 30. The examination was conducted to fill 16,925 vacant posts of Constable in Telangana police.

