Telangana TSCAB Assistant Manager, Staff Assistant results declared, check direct link

TSCAB Assistant Manager, Staff Assistant results 2018: Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd has declared the results of Assistant Manager, Staff Assistant recruitment examinations. The merit list has been published on the official website.

The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the site. The list of selected candidates are available on the official website tscab.org.

The online examination for the recruitment to the selected post was conducted on February 17, 2019.

TSCAB Assistant Manager, Staff Assistant results released: How to check

Ste 1: Visit the official website, tscab.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with list of selected candidates will appear ‘

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment notification for Assistant Manager, Staff Assistant vacant post was advertised on December 12, 2018.

