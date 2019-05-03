Telangana TS TSLPRB prelims answer key released, how to check

Toggle Menu
TS TSLPRB prelims answer key 2019: The candidates can download the answer key through the official website- tslprb.in. The candidates will get three days to raise objections

TS TSLPRB prelims answer key 2019: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the answer keys for the preliminary examination that was conducted in April. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer keys through the official website, tslprb.in, once released.

Candidates will be given three days time to submit objections, if any, on preliminary Key for each question individually in the web template made available to them in their respective accounts.

It is once again cautioned that every individual (question) objection, has to be submitted separately, by mentioning the details in the above proforma. Objections with insufficient information will not be considered. No manual representations will be entertained in this regard, mentioned the official release.

Telanagana TS TSLPRB Police Constable answer keys: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the constable section, click on the ‘preliminary key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file will open

Step 4: Download and check your answers carefully

Over three lakh candidates had appeared in the preliminary written test that was conducted in April. The examination was conducted to fill vacancies in Telangana police.

