Telangana TS TET 2022 notification released; exam on June 12

The Department of School Education, Telangana has released the notification for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS-TET-2022). The exam will be conducted on June 12 in 33 districts of the state. Interested candidates can apply at the officical website – tstet.cgg.gov.in

The application process for TS TET 2022 will begin on March 26 and the last date for application submission is April 12. The last date to submit the application fee is April 11.

. The admit card for the exam will be released on June 6. TS-TET-2022 will be conducted on June 12. Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon while paper II will be held between 2:30 pm and 5 pm. The result will be announced on June 27. The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment would remain valid for life,

TS-TET 2022 will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes 1 to 5 have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes 6 to 8 have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.