Telangana TS Panchayat Secretary hall ticket released, download at tspri.cgg.gov.in

Telangana TS Panchayat Secretary Hall Ticket 2018: The Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department has released the hall ticket for the Junior Panchayat Secretary examinations. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website tspri.cgg.gov.in. The examination will be held on October 10, 2018.

The examinations will be comprised of two papers, General Studies and Mental Ability, Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018. For every wrong answer, one-fourth mark will be deducted.

Telangana TS Panchayat Secretary Hall Ticket: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tspri.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit Card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Those who wish to apply should have passed the degree from any university in India established or incorporated by or under a central act, state act or a provincial act or an institution recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and must possess working knowledge of computers.

Age limit:

The age of the aspirant should be minimum 18 years and should not exceed 39 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

