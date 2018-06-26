Telangana TRT merit list 2018 released by TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in

Telangana TRT merit list 2018: The exam was conducted from February 24 to March 4. The exam was conducted from February 24 to March 4.

Telangana TRT merit list 2018: The merit list for eight mediums of the Telangana Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) has been released by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC). All those who had appeared for the exam can check the same at the official website — tspsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted from February 24 to March 4 for recruitment to the posts of school assistant, secondary grade teacher, language pandit, school assistant – physical education and physical education teacher. It was conducted both offline and online with objective type questions. The preliminary answer keys were also released by the Commission sometime earlier. Those who wanted to raise objections on the keys could do so online from March 21 to 31.

For the posts of school assistants (except for PE), secondary grade teachers and language pandits, the TRT was conducted for 2.5 hours with 160 question, for a total of 80 marks. For the post of school assistants (PE) and PE teachers the exam was 3 hours long and included 200 questions for a total of 100 marks.

Telangana TRT merit list 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘TRT Results’, click on ‘TRT SGT Ranking List Notification NO 53/2017’

Step 3: Click on the merit list link

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the rank, hallticket number and marks of the candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The rankings have been released for Telugu, English, Hindi, Kannada, Urdu and Marathi

