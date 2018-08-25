Telangana State Police recruitment prelims 2018 tomorrow, last minute instructions

Telangana State Police recruitment prelims 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow. (Representative image: Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) The exam is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow. (Representative image: Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Telangana State Police recruitment prelims 2018: Candidates will be appearing for the Telangana Police preliminary written test tomorrow, on August 26 (Sunday) for recruitment to the posts of SCT SI (civil) and/ or equivalent. Only few more hours are left for the exam and all those who will be appearing might be done with the revision. It must be kept in mind that the last day is only to relax and not to start anything new or ponder over the leftover topics. One should have complete confidence in himself/ herself and give his 100 per cent.

There are certain things in mind which one should keep in mind while appearing for the exam. Read below few important instructions and suggestions in order to give a hassle free paper.

Hall tickets: The only and most important document which you are supposed to carry inside the examination hall is your hall ticket. Make sure to keep it inside your bag a night before the exam so that no time is wasted tomorrow in searching for the same. It will contain details such as your name, roll number, examination venue, duration etc. Also, your passport photograph has to be put at the place provided in the same, otherwise your ticket won’t be accepted.

Timings: Don’t forget to leave your house on time. You will be allowed into the examination hall one hour prior to the commencement of the examination. If you are late even by a minute, your entry will be prohibited.

Items banned: There are certain items which one cannot carry inside the examination hall. That included any electronic or other gadgets including mobile/ phones, tablets, pen drives, bluetooth devices, wrist-watches, watch calculators, log tables, wallets, purses, notes, charts, loose sheets.

Dress code: Candidates, especially females should avoid coming for the examination wearing any sort of jewelry or carrying handbags/ jholas/ pouches etc.

Ball pen: Candidates should carry only black/ blue ball point pens inside the examination hall.

Instructions for biometrics: Digital image and fingerprints will be taken during the test. Candidates should make sure that they don’t have mehendi, temporary tattoos or any obstructive material covers on their fingers.

