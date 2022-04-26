Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 16,614 posts

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released notifications for recruitment to 16,614 posts ranging from Constables to Sub Inspectors (SI) in Telangana Police Department. Candidates can check their eligibility and other details by visiting the official website — tslprb.in.

As informed by the authority the application process for these posts will be conducted from May 2, 2022. The last date to submit the application is May 20, 2022.

Vacancies details:

— SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent – 15644

— SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent – 554

— SCT PC IT and CO /Mechanic /Driver – 383

— SCT SI IT and CO /PTO /ASI FPB – 33

Selection Procedure / Scheme:

The selection procedure will involve three rounds of test – Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Final Written Examination (FWE)

Application fees:

OC and BC Candidates with a local status of Telangana State applying for the Posts of SCT SI (Civil / AR / SAR CPL / TSSP), SI in Special Protection Force Department, SFO in TS Disaster Response & Fire Services Department, and Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department have to pay a fee of Rs.1,000. However, SC and ST Candidates who are Local to Telangana State have to pay only Rs.500 towards the same. All other Candidates will have to pay Rs.1,000.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a degree awarded by any university in India, established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provisional Act of State, or of any Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent qualification as of July 1, 2022.

Age limit: Candidate’s age should be 18 to 33 years (general) for the post of SI. Must be 18 to 22 years (general) for constable post. Age relaxation of 5 years is given for SC / ST / OBC category. Age relaxation of 3 years is given for Ex-Servicemen (Served in Army / Navy / Air Force / Territorial Army) and NCC Instructor.