scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Must Read

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 16,614 posts

The application process for 16,614 posts will be conducted from May 2, 2022. The last date to submit the application is May 20, 2022. Candidates can check their eligibility and other details by visiting the official website — tslprb.in. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
April 26, 2022 1:04:23 pm
Sarkari naukri16,614 posts ranging from Constables to Sub Inspectors (SI) in Telangana Police Department. File

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released notifications for recruitment to 16,614 posts ranging from Constables to Sub Inspectors (SI) in Telangana Police Department. Candidates can check their eligibility and other details by visiting the official website — tslprb.in. 

As informed by the authority the application process for these posts will be conducted from May 2, 2022. The last date to submit the application is May 20, 2022. 

Read |BPSC 67th prelims 2022 admit card released: Here’s how to check

Vacancies details:

— SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent – 15644

— SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent – 554

— SCT PC IT and CO /Mechanic /Driver – 383

— SCT SI IT and CO /PTO /ASI FPB – 33

Selection Procedure / Scheme:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The selection procedure will involve three rounds of test – Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Final Written Examination (FWE)

Application fees:

OC and BC Candidates with a local status of Telangana State applying for the Posts of SCT SI (Civil / AR / SAR CPL / TSSP), SI in Special Protection Force Department, SFO in TS Disaster Response & Fire Services Department, and Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department have to pay a fee of Rs.1,000. However, SC and ST Candidates who are Local to Telangana State have to pay only Rs.500 towards the same. All other Candidates will have to pay Rs.1,000

Also Read |UPSC, SSC, Railways: List of government jobs to apply in last week of April

Eligibility criteria 

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a degree awarded by any university in India, established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provisional Act of State, or of any Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent qualification as of July 1, 2022. 

Age limit: Candidate’s age should be 18 to 33 years (general) for the post of SI. Must be 18 to 22 years (general) for constable post. Age relaxation of 5 years is given for SC / ST / OBC category. Age relaxation of 3 years is given for Ex-Servicemen (Served in Army / Navy / Air Force / Territorial Army) and NCC Instructor. 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement