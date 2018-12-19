Telangana Panchayat Secretary result 2018: How to check online at tspri.cgg.gov.in

Telangana Panchayat Secretary result 2018: The Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department has released the result for the Junior Panchayat Secretary examinations. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result from the official website tspri.cgg.gov.in. The examination was held on October 10, 2018.

The examinations comprised of two papers, General Studies and Mental Ability, Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018. For every wrong answer, one-fourth mark was deducted. The Telangana Panchayat Secretary recruitment exam was held to fill 9,355 posts.

Telangana Panchayat Secretary result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tsprrecruitment.in

Step 2: Click on the “Written Examination Results” given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page, hall ticket or registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click “Download”

Step 5: Download your result

The successful candidates can get the appointment letter on or before December 25. The selection will be based on total marks secure in Paper I and Paper II.

The Junior Panchayat Secretary shall discharge the duties and perform the responsibilities assigned to the Panchayat Secretary under Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018 (Act.No.5 of 2018) and any other duties and responsibilities entrusted by the Government, Commissioner, PR&RE and district collector.