Telangana Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018: Registration ending today, apply at tsprrecruitment.in

Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018: The online registration for the Junior Panchayat Secretary recruitment will be ending tomorrow on September 12 at 11:59 pm. The Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department will conduct an objective type written examination for selection. There will be two papers and the total of both the papers will be taken into account for selection. For every wrong answer, one-fourth mark will be deducted.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Those who wish to apply should have passed the degree from any

university in India established or incorporated by or under a central act, state act or a provincial act or an institution recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and must possess working knowledge of computers.

Age limit: The age of the aspirant should be minimum 18 years and should not exceed 39 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Examination scheme

How to apply

Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website, tsprrecruitment.in.

Application fee: The examination fee for general candidates is Rs 800 and for SC/ ST/ BC (non-creamy layer), PH and ex-servicemen, the fee is Rs 400

