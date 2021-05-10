Telangana medical professionals recruitment: Here’s how to apply, salary details

The candidates will be awarded weightage marks for their government jobs in the near future. (Representational)

Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Telangana has invited application from medical professionals. The state government on Sunday announced recruitment of 50,000 MBBS students for various posts. Doctors with MBBS degree, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists and other para medical staff must be appointed immediately for on contract basis.

The last date to apply is May 22. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the Department of Health and Family Welfare at odls.telangana.gov.in. The candidates will be given weightage during appointment in regular government jobs in future.

How to apply for medical personnel post:

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Enter all the required details like name, address etc

Step 3: Click on the register button

Step 4: Your application will be submitted successfully

Salary

All the selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 17,000 to Rs 1,00,000 depending upon their posts.