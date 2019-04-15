Telangana TSLPRB SI hall tickets 2019 released, check direct link

TSLPRB SI hall tickets 2019: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the hall tickets for the SCT SI Civil posts on April 15, 2019. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website- tslprb.in. The main examinations will be conducted on April 20, April 21, and April 27, 2019.

Advertising

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

TSLPRB SI hall tickets 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Board, tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the sub inspector section, click on will be a link displaying “Download the hall ticket”

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page

Advertising

READ | Jobs and education: What political parties are promising in their 2019 manifesto

Step 4: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 5: Download and take a print out.

TSLPRB: Vacancy details

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 710

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 275

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 05

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 175

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in 15th Bn, TSSP in Police Department: 16

Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 19

Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 15

Assistant Matron in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 2

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.