Tech internships in IoT, web development social media; highest stipend Rs 15,000

Here is a list of internships in the technology domain, from the latest internet of things (IoT) to social media, Bangalore has many openings. Students with required skill sets can apply and will be eligible for a monthly stipend. The highest stipend of this week’s internships is Rs 15000.

Check the list and find your top pick –

TechSoftware Testing at Shoonya

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-021

Application deadline – March 8, 2019

Skill(s) required: Java, Python, SQL, and ReactJS

Web Development at Goomo

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-022

Application deadline – March 8, 2019

Skill(s) required: JavaScript, ASP.NET, and SQL

Social Media Marketing at Analytical Investments

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 5,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-023

Application deadline – March 8, 2019

Internet Of Things (IoT) at MinionLabs India

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 5,000-6,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-024

Application deadline – March 8, 2019

Skill(s) required: JavaScript, Embedded Systems, Arduino, C Programming, PCB Design, Internet of Things (IoT), and EAGLE

Python Development at Tensor Labs

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 5,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-025

Application deadline – March 6, 2019

Skill(s) required: OpenCV, Python, and Django

