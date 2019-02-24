Tech internships in IoT, web development social media; highest stipend Rs 15,000

Here is a list of internships in the technology domain, from the latest internet of things (IoT) to social media, Bangalore has many openings. Students with required skill sets can apply and will be eligible for a monthly stipend. The highest stipend of this week’s internships is Rs 15000.
Check the list and find your top pick –
TechSoftware Testing at Shoonya
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-021
Application deadline – March 8, 2019
Skill(s) required: Java, Python, SQL, and ReactJS
Web Development at Goomo
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-022
Application deadline – March 8, 2019
Skill(s) required: JavaScript, ASP.NET, and SQL
Social Media Marketing at Analytical Investments
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 5,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-023
Application deadline – March 8, 2019
Students/recent graduates with relevant skills
Internet Of Things (IoT) at MinionLabs India
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 5,000-6,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-024
Application deadline – March 8, 2019
Skill(s) required: JavaScript, Embedded Systems, Arduino, C Programming, PCB Design, Internet of Things (IoT), and EAGLE
Python Development at Tensor Labs
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 5,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-025
Application deadline – March 6, 2019
Skill(s) required: OpenCV, Python, and Django
