Teachers to get allowances as per 7th Pay Commission, guest faculty fee increased

Ahead of Union elections, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has issued an order on the revision of allowance and special allowance for teachers. The additional allowances will now be updated as per the 7th Pay Commission for teachers, registrars, finance officers and controller of examinations in central universities and colleges.

The order comes into force with immediate effect. The revised special allowance per month for vice-chancellors, pro-vice-chancellors, principals in PG college and principal in undergraduate colleges will be Rs 11,250, Rs 9000, Rs 6750, and Rs 4500 respectively, according to Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

“This is likely to benefit 30,000 teaching and equivalent staff in central universities and 5,500 in deemed-to-be-universities,” Javadekar said through a tweet. “This will serve as a benchmark for 7 lakh teachers in state universities,” he added.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has enhanced the allowance given as an honorarium to guest faculty members. Earlier, guest faculties used to get Rs 1500 per lecture which is extended to maximum Rs 50,000 per month.

The guest faculty, said the UGC circular, can be appointed only against sanctioned posts. “For the universities where the sanctioned posts are not adequate as per the teaching working load, the number of guest faculty to be appointed can be up to 20 per cent over and above sanctioned posts,” it added.

UGC also said that retired teachers may be considered for engagement as guest faculty subject to a maximum age limit of 70 years.

