Teachers’ body in Bihar on indefinite dharna protesting ‘delay’ in issuance of appointment letters

Candidates who have qualified for teaching posts in government schools have started an indefinite dharna in Patna to protest against the ‘delay’ in handing over appointment letters by the Bihar government. Nearly 38,000 candidates were selected after counselling five months ago and another round of counselling is due.

Around 500 selected candidates are participating in the ongoing dharna at Gardanibagh in the state capital.

A protester, Saurabh Kumar, said: “The Patna High Court has also given a go-ahead to our appointment after an association approached the court to ensure four per cent reservation for visually-challenged candidates. The court order, however, asks the state government to hand over appointment letters to all selected teachers.”

Ankit Tyagi, another selected candidate, said the state government has been citing the ongoing panchayat polls as an excuse to delay their appointment. He also demanded the safety of teachers as there had been instances of ‘police excesses’ in the past during such protests.

The state president of the protesting teachers’ body, Rajendra Singh, said the state government had assured them of giving appointment letters by August 15. “We cannot understand the reasons for the delay. We need to intensify the stir,” he said.

Bihar Additional Secretary (Education) Sanjay Kumar was not available for his comments.