Uttar Pradesh: Over 41,000 teachers to get appointment letters on Teachers’ Day

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that it will give appointment letters to 41,556 assistant teachers on September 5, marking the Teachers Day, an official said. Chief Secretary, Anoop Chandra Pandey, who is supervising the appointment process, has directed the officials to ensure that all formalities, including verification of certificates submitted by the selected candidates are done properly.

Pandey, through a video conferencing, told primary education department officials that education was on the top of the agenda for the present state government and they should ensure that the children come to school and vacancies are filled at the earliest. He also asked them to make sure that the free school uniform, books and bags should reach to the students on time. The list of the selected candidates for the post will be released on Thursday, an official informed.

