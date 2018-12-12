UPTET Upper Primary Result 2018 declared at upbasiceduboard.gov.in, check here

UPTET Upper Primary Result 2018: The result for the recruitment exam for the post of teachers at upper primary level has been released today, December 11. All the candidates who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The results for primary and pre-level teacher recruitment examinations was announced on December 5.

All the candidates qualifying UPTET 2018 will be awarded an eligibility certificate which will be valid for five years. After receiving the certificate, the successful candidates will be able to apply in the Uttar Pradesh schools.

In order to get their UPTET eligibility certificate, candidates are required to provide the following documents:

Photocopy of their UPTET admit card 2018

One identity card such as Aadhaar card, Pan card, driving license, passport and voter ID card to the authorities.

UPTET Upper Primary Result 2018: How to check

Step 1 – Visit the official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in (Copy this link to access the page- http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/tet_regno.aspx)

Step 2 – Click on the link ‘UPTET result’

Step 3 – Fill in the details

Step 4 – Download the result.

As per the officials, UPTET result 2018 for paper II (elementary phase) will be released on December 12, 2018. This time for each correct answer candidates have secured one mark and no negative marking has been done for wrong answers.

