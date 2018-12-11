UPTET result 2018 declared at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET result 2018: The result for the recruitment exam for the post of teachers at both primary and pre-primary level in the Uttar Pradesh government has been declared on the official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The exam was held on November 18, 2018. This year reportedly around 20 lakh candidates registered for the exam. Selected candidates will be eligible for the jobs of primary and pre-primary teachers in the UP government schools.

All the candidates qualifying UPTET 2018 will be awarded an eligibility certificate which will be valid for five years. After receiving the certificate, the successful candidates will be able to apply in the Uttar Pradesh schools. In order to get their UPTET eligibility certificate, candidates are required to provide the following documents:

Photocopy of their UPTET admit card 2018

One identity card such as Aadhaar Card, Pan Card, Driving License, Passport, and Voter ID Card to the authorities.

UP TET 2018 result: How to check

UP government has also declared 69000 new jobs for teachers at the post of assistant professor. The exam registrations will start from tomorrow – December 6, 2018. The exam will be conducted on January 6, 2019.

Step 1 – Visit the official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in (Copy this link to access the page- http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/tet_regno.aspx)

Step 2 – Click on the link ‘UPTET result’

Step 3 – Fill in the details

Step 4 – Download the result

Due to heavy traffic, the website is taking too long to load. Many candidates are suffering lag.

As per the officials, UPTET result 2018 for paper II (elementary phase) will be released on December 12, 2018. This time for each correct answer candidates have secured one mark and no negative marking has been done for wrong answers.

