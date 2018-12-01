UPTET final answer key 2018 released, download at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET final answer key 2018: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has released the final answer keys for the UPTET recruitment examination on Friday, November 30. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the answer keys through the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The primary answer key was released on November 22. As per reports, over 20 lakh candidates applied for UPTET 2018 that was conducted on November 18.

UPTET answer keys 2018, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official page – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer keys links for primary and upper primary papers on the homepage

Step 3: A pdf file will open, check the answer keys

Step 4: Download and take a print out, if needed

In 2017, the UPBEB had released the UPTET answer key within a week exam. A total of 10,09,347 candidates applied for the UPTET 2017 but only 9.76 lakh were allowed to sit. Of them, 3,49,192 for primary and 6,27,568 for upper primary had registered for the exam.

UPBEB will give an opportunity to candidates to raise objections, if any, in the UPTET question paper. They will charge a minimal amount and there will be a time duration to submit the form.

