UPTET result 2018 declared at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET result 2018: The result for the Uttar Pradesh TET recruitment exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is released. The result will be available on the official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in at around 2 pm. About 33 per cent candidates have cleared the examination out of 11 lakh appeared for it. Nearly 20 lakh candidates had registered for the UPTET.

The government has also released, recently 69000 vacancies for the post of assistant teacher. The examination for the new post will be held on January 6, 2019.

UPTET eligibility certificates will be provided to the candidates who have qualified the exam. Certified candidates can apply for the job. Last year, qualifying marks were 60 per cent.

UPTET result 2018: How to check

Step 1 – Visit the official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2 – On the homepage, click ‘UPTET 2018 result’

Step 3 – A new window will open, fill in the relevant details

Step 4 – Check result and download

Note: The result has not been out yet. The link will appear once the result is declared which is expected by this week.