UPTET 2018 registration ends today: Server down, candidates face difficulties

UPTET 2018: The online application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 will close on Thursday, October 4, however at the time of logging on to the official website, the server is posting this message, “The service is unavailable.” The candidates have also complained that they are unable to apply online and took social media to share their grievance.

“Respected Sir, Thousands of people seeking for help but no one is responding. Neither the date is being extend nor the application has submitted. Getting no answer from helpline it seems that they have set the phone busy on a single number. Sir Please help,” said a candidate Sanjeev Kansal.

“Payment done. Balance deduct from account but final form not able to print. Plz update the transaction on the server. Registration number: 5000406095.” said an applicant Bipin Kumar Yadav. Meanwhile, the indianexpress.com tried to contact with UPTET secretary Sutta Singh, but he did not reply.

This is what they did in last 3 days. Still not able to complete application process. Showing this again and again. pic.twitter.com/pOKaSItuaA — Arun Grewal (@grewal_arun) October 2, 2018

UPTET is a mandatory exam for candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level. The admit card will be released on October 19. The examination will be held on November 4 in two shifts. The morning shift will commence at 10 am – 12:30 pm while the afternoon shift will start at 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

UPTET 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application: September 18, 2018

Last date to apply online: October 4, 2018

Last date to submit application fee: October 5, 2018

Last date to print application form: October 6, 2018

Download of admit card: October 19

UPTET exam: November 4

UPTET answer key: November 5

Declaration of results: To be announced.

