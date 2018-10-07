UPTET 2018 registration ends: Server down, check alternative link to submit application fees

UPTET 2018: The examination will be held on November 4 in two shifts UPTET 2018: The examination will be held on November 4 in two shifts

UPTET 2018: Candidates who have completed their online registration process for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 are facing difficulties in submitting their application fees through the official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in, the last date of which is Monday, October 8. Considering the problem faced by the candidates, the board has now activated an alternative link, the candidates can submit the application fees through this website, 164.100.181.110/hdf/payFee.aspxwebsite.

A lot of candidates have also complained that they are unable to apply online, and demanded to extend the date of registration process.

#UPTET2018 #UPTET #UPCM @drdineshbjp @CMOfficeUP @myogiadityanath

Not Able to submit UPTET fees from past 6 days. Tried more than 50 times but still not done. What the use of releasing notification online when can’t manage a website.Simply make it offline. pic.twitter.com/VpXpOV3LRC — Alok Singh (@alok2333) October 7, 2018

Sir please do something about this uptet site matter maximum students are fail to complete there form plz extend date of uptet exam…. — Rashmi Sharma (@RashmiS78746648) October 6, 2018

UPTET is a mandatory exam for candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level. The admit card will be released on October 19. The examination will be held on November 4 in two shifts. The morning shift will commence at 10 am – 12:30 pm while the afternoon shift will start at 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

UPTET 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application: September 18, 2018

Last date to apply online: October 7, 2018

Last date to submit application fee: October 8, 2018

Last date to print application form: October 9, 2018

Download of admit card: October 19

UPTET exam: November 4

UPTET answer key: November 5

Declaration of results: To be announced.

