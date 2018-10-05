UPTET 2018: Registration date extended to October 7, apply at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET 2018: It is a mandatory exam for candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level. UPTET 2018: It is a mandatory exam for candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level.

UPTET 2018: Following the grievances of the candidates who were unable to apply for UPTET, the online registration has been extended to October 7. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has earlier set the closing date on Thursday, October 4. The board will conduct the exam on November 4 and the candidates can apply online through the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The registration process for the examination was started on September 17 and the last date to submit exam fees is October 8.

As per reports, nearly 6.12 lakh candidates have registered successfully for the exam. On Thursday evening, the applicants number rose to 18.20 lakh.

UPTET is a mandatory exam for candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level. The admit card will be released on October 19. Candidates who have registered for the UPTET will be able to take the printout of the application form till October 9 till 6 pm.

UPTET 2018 eligibility for primary school teachers:

Candidate should be a graduate with two years of B.T.C training or,

Candidate should hold a graduate/post graduate degree from NCTE/RCI recognised university with 2 years D.ED Diploma,

or

Candidate should be graduate with two years BTC training in Hindi or Urdu,

or

They should have secured 50 per cent marks in Class 12 and four years diploma in B.EL.ED.

UPTET 2018 eligibility for upper primary school teachers:

Candidate should be graduate with two years of B.T.C training or,

Candidate should be graduate or post graduate with 50 per cent marks from recognised university and also must have two years B.D/B.D (Special) diploma.

Candidate should hold a graduate/post graduate degree with 50 per cent marks from NCTE recognised institute.

or

Candidate should be graduate with 50 per cent marks from recognised university. They should have two years B ED/ Special B ED diploma or,

They should have secured 50 per cent marks in Class 12 standard and four years diploma in B.EL.ED.

or

They should have secured 50 per cent marks in Class 12 and 4 years diploma in B.S.C.D or should have secured 45 per cent in graduation (SC/ST/OBC/PH/Ex-serviceman).

