UPTET 2018 admit cards to release on October 30 at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET admit card 2018: The admit cards for the UPTET examination will be released on October 30 and the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will conduct the exam on November 18. The candidates can download the hall tickets through the official website — upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The registration process for the examination was started on September 17. As per reports, a record 22.77 lakh candidates have registered successfully for the exam. On the last date of the registration day evening, the applicants’ number rose to 18.20 lakh.

The UPTET was initially scheduled to held on November 4 but has been postponed to November 18 due to the alleged paper leak a day before the BTC exam, as per reports. UPBEB will release the answer keys on November 25.

UPTET is a mandatory exam for candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level. The admit card will be released on October 19. Candidates who have registered for the UPTET will be able to take the printout of the application form till October 9 till 6 pm.

