UPPSC Lecturer Exam 2017: Admit card released, download at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Lecturer Exam 2017: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the screening examination for the posts of lecturer in various government colleges in the state. All those candidates who will appear for the examinations can download the admit cards from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The screening examination will be conducted on September 23 in a single shift from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The test will comprise of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) carrying 1 mark each based on General Studies (30 Questions) and concerned subjects (120 questions).

UPPSC Lecturer Exam 2017: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Download segment’, click on ‘Download admit card’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code.

Step 4: Click on download admit card

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Earlier, last year, the commission has released the notification for the posts of 718 vacancies in various lecturer posts in Government Degree Colleges under the Department of Higher Education Uttar Pradesh. The registration process was started on November 24, 2017.

