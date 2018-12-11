UPHESC Assistant Professor admit card released, download at site.uphesc.org

UPHESC Assistant Professor admit card 2018: Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has released the admit card for the recruitment post of Assistant Professor. The candidates who will appear in the examination that is scheduled to be conducted from December 15 can download the admit card through the official website, site.uphesc.org. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on three phases, December 5, 2018, January 5, 2019 and January 15, 2019.

UPHESC Assistant Professor admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, site.uphesc.org

Step 2: Click on ‘Assistant Professor Admit Card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

UP teachers recruitment 2018: Apply for 69,000 vacancies at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

The application process for the 69,000 vacancies has begun as scheduled for today – December 6, 2018. However, the link for registration is not upbasiceduboard.gov.in but an alternative yet official address of the state government – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

The second phase of recruitment of government teachers, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) have begun for 69000 posts at the assistant teacher level. The registrations will close on December 20, 2018. Earlier this year, the UP government had advertised for 68500 teachers jobs. Interested candidates can start applying online on the official website

The exam for the recently advertised 69000 assistant professor jobs will be conducted on January 6, 2019. The admit cards for the same will be out on the last date of the current year – December 30, 2018.

