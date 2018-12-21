UPTET revised result 2018 declared, download at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UPTET revised result: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has released the revised result for UP TET exam or Uttar Pradesh Teacher training eligibility test on its official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The revised result was released based on the ruling of Allahabad High Court to give extra marks in three disputed questions in the UPTET exam. There were objections raised on question numbers 14, 66, 38 and 59. After the revised result, 19,852 more candidates have cleared the exam in addition to the ones already announced.

Advertising

Read | UP teachers recruitment: Registration for 69,000 posts extended due to UPTET revised result

UPTET is the qualifying exam for teachers to be eligible for recruitment in government schools. It is mandatory for both primary and upper primary class teachers. Earlier the result was announced on December 12 and nearly 3.66 lakh candidates qualified the teacher eligibility test. Therefore, a total of 3.86 lakh candidates have cleared UPTET.

Dozens of petitions were filed against these questions. The Allahabad high court has given nod to all these petitions and asked the board to grant marks to all the candidates for these questions.

Advertising

Nearly 20 lakh candidates had appeared for the recruitment exam which was held on November 18, 2018. UP government has also released 69,000 vacancies for the post of assistant teachers across the state.

UPTET result 2018: How to check

Step 1 – Visit the official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on the link ‘UPTET result’

Step 3 – Fill in the details

Step 4 – Download the result

The link currently is showing previous results. Candidates may check after some time.