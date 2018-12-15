UP teachers recruitment exam on January 6, check syllabus, paper pattern

UP teachers recruitment exam 2018: The online application process for the Uttar Pradesh teacher recruitment examinations is scheduled to be closed on December 20, 2018. The examinations for recruitment to 69,000 posts of assistant teacher will be conducted on January 6, 2019. The admit cards for the same will be out on December 30, 2018.

Advertising

The exam will be a three-hour long test. Candidates will be 150 questions with one time of approximately one minute per question. It will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ).

UP teachers recruitment exam 20018: Syllabus in detail

Language- Hindi, English & Sanskrit

Unseen prose, poem passages, modal auxiliaries, phrasal verbs, idioms, literary terms, phonetics, principles of teaching English and challenges

Maths

Fundamental mathematical operations, addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, profit and loss, concept of fractions, geometry, plane and curved surfaces, geometrical figures, angles and their types

Environment & Social Study

Advertising

Family Personal relationships, nuclear and joint families, social abuses (child marriage, dowry system, child labor, theft), Clothes and Habitats, Public places and Institutions – Public places like school, hospital, post office, bus stand, railway station, Transport and Communication, Living Beings, Matter and Energy, Concept and Significance of Environment Studies

Teaching Methodology& Child Psychologist

Child Development-Concept of growth and development, Principles and dimensions of development, Meaning and Concept of learning and its processes, factors affecting learning, Teaching learning process, Teaching learning strategies, understanding diverse laerners

General Knowledge/ Current Affairs

International Relations and Events, General Science in everyday life, Environmental Issues and Disaster Management, Geography and Economy of India, Indian Constitution : Salient Features, Indian Political System and Government, Modern Indian History with a focus on Indian National Movement.

The age limit for UP Assistant Teachers is minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years for general category. There is age relaxation of 5 years SC/ ST, OBC – three years and 10 years for PWD candidates.