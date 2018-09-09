UP teacher recruitment exam: High level panel formed to probe irregularities

More than one lakh aspirants had appeared for the exam, but only 41,556 could clear it. (Representational image) More than one lakh aspirants had appeared for the exam, but only 41,556 could clear it. (Representational image)

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a high-level committee to probe into irregularities in the recruitment examination held for 68,500 assistant teachers and suspended a top official of exam regulatory authority, officials said Saturday. In the exam, whose results were declared in August, more than one lakh aspirants had appeared, but only 41,556 could clear it. A government spokesperson said, “In this examination, a list of 23 examinees was obtained, who had not cleared the examination, but were declared as qualified.”

Prima face there are serious irregularities in evaluation and declaration of results. More investigation is needed, so that exemplary punishment can be given to the guilty, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said, “Taking cognisance of irregularities in the recruitment exam held for 68,500 assistant teachers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted a high-level team. The team will probe the irregularities and submit its report in seven days.” The chief minister has also instructed to suspend Examination Regulatory Authority Secretary Sutta Singh with immediate effect, as prima facie she has been found guilty, the spokesperson said.

Instructions have also been issued to initiate disciplinary action against her and she has been attached with the office of the director of Basic Education.

The government spokesperson said the probe committee will be headed by Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, principal secretary, sugar industry and sugarcane development. The members of the probe panel are Vedpati Mishra, director of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, and Sarvendra Vikram Singh, director of Basic Education department.

