UP assistant teacher result 2018 declared at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UP assistant teacher result 2018: The result of Uttar Pradesh primary school assistant teacher recruitment examination 2018 that was held on May 27 has been released by the UP Basic Education Board. The candidates can check their result by login on the official website — upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The examination was held to fill 68500 teachers and the result is available on the website till August 30.

About 26,944 seats will still remain vacant due to lack of qualified teachers.The final merit list will be decided by compiling 60 per cent of the total marks obtained in the recruitment exams and 10 per cent weightage would be given to Class 10 and Class 12 marks, graduation and training courses completed by selected aspirants.

UP assistant teacher result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP basic education board mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Assistant teacher recruitment examination 2018

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and the security code

Step 4: Click on proceed

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout and save it on your computer

A total of 12.57 lakh candidates registered for the recruitment exam of which 10.78 lakh appeared and 41,556 aspirants have cleared the exam.

