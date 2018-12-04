UP assistant teacher recruitment 2018 for 69000 posts, here is how to apply

UP assistant teacher recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released an official notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of 69,000 Assistant Teacher. The online application process for the teacher recruitment will begin from December 6 onwards. Interested candidates can visit the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in to check the notification.

The teacher recruitment exam will be conducted by UP Basic Education Board on January 6 at various cities across the state of Uttar Pradesh to fill up the vacant posts. The last date to register for the 69000 teacher jobs is December 21. The admit cards for UPTET will be released on December 31.

UP assistant teacher recruitment: Post wise description

Allahabad 900

Badaun 1750

Balia 1600

Barabanki 1500

Sitapur 2000

Gorakhpur 1350

Kushi Nagar 1600.

UP assistant teacher recruitment 2018: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: On the official website, click on the online registration link

Step 3: Log in with your registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Enter ‘required’ details, as mentioned in the notification

Step 5: Once the application process completes, click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

UP assistant teacher recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Candidate should be graduate with two years of B.T.C training or,

Candidate should be graduate or post graduate with 50 per cent marks from recognised university and also must have two years B.D/B.D (Special) diploma.

Candidate should hold a graduate/post graduate degree with 50 per cent marks from NCTE recognised institute. or

Candidate should be graduate with 50 per cent marks from recognised university. They should have two years B ED/ Special B ED diploma or,

They should have secured 50 per cent marks in Class 12 standard and four years diploma in B.EL.ED. or

They should have secured 50 per cent marks in Class 12 and 4 years diploma in B.S.C.D or should have secured 45 per cent in graduation (SC/ST/OBC/PH/Ex-serviceman).

