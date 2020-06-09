Tripura announces teachers’ recruitment in schools, colleges amidst lockdown blues

Tripura government has decided to recruit 175 Graduate Teachers (GT) and 65 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in the education department. (Representational Image) Tripura government has decided to recruit 175 Graduate Teachers (GT) and 65 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in the education department. (Representational Image)

Amidst job cuts, hiring freeze and cuts in government development work, Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government has announced to hire 297 candidates in graduate, undergraduate and postgraduate teaching positions and also recruit assistant professors of different subjects for government degree colleges.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat in Agartala, education minister Ratan Lal Nath informed that the state government has decided to recruit 175 Graduate Teachers (GT) and 65 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in the education department.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has already sent requisition to the state Teachers Recruitment Board (TRBT) for recruiting these teachers through proper examinations, he further stated. These teachers would be engaged in elementary, high and higher secondary levels.

Apart from these, the minister also said 42 Under-Graduate Teachers (UGT) and 15 graduate teachers would be recruited for the primary education level. The TRBT was asked to send a list of candidates from the waiting list of the previous teachers’ recruitment test results for filling up these positions.

In the higher education sector, the state government has decided to recruit 40 assistant professors for different subjects. They include 4 assistant professors for Bengali faculty, 10 for English, 5 in education faculty, 5 assistant professors of History, 4 for each of Political Science, Sanskrit and Human Physiology and two for each of Geology and Botany.

Their recruitment process would be conducted by the Tripura Public Service Commission.

Tripura’s announcement for recruitment comes in the midst of a global depression in the job sector, especially in IT, aviation, startups etc.

Earlier this year, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the state’s economy was hit by lockdown alongwith rest of the country and appealed people engaged with primary sector activities like agriculture, pisciculture, horticulture etc to boost their production and revive the economy.

Maharashtra, which is among the worst affected by Covid-19 pandemic so far, declared freeze on new capital works till March 2021 and imposed 67 per cent cut in development expenditure for the current financial year in May to cope with crushing impact of coronavirus induced lockdown.

