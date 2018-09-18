Follow Us:
TREIRB TGT PGT 2018: Exam dates released, download admit card from September 21

TREIRB TGT PGT recruitment 2018: The PGT paper-II and paper-III exams will be conducted between September 28 and October 8, while, the exams for TGT paper-II and paper-III will be held between October 11 and October 24

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 18, 2018 2:20:18 pm
TREIRB TGT PGT recruitment 2018: Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB), Telangana has released the exam dates for the recruitment to the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in residential educational institutions societies. All the candidates who had applied can download the admit card from September 21 through the official website, treirb.telangana.gov.in. 

The PGT paper-II and paper-III exams will be conducted between September 28 and October 8. The paper-II is scheduled to be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and paper-III from 2 pm and 4 pm. Meanwhile, the exams for TGT paper-II and paper-III will be held between October 11 and October 24, the paper-II will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, and paper-III from 2 pm to 4 pm.

TREIRB TGT PGT recruitment 2018: Pay scale

TGT: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 28,940 to Rs 80, 930.

PGT: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,120 to Rs 87,130.

The applicants should be willing to serve anywhere in Telangana State.

There are 2,932 vacant posts, while 1,972 vacancies are for PGT and 960 are open for TGT. The age of the aspirants should be maximum 44 years and minimum 18 years. The candidates will get age relaxation as per the norms.

