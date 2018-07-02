TREIRB recruitment 2028: Apply for 2,932 TGT, PGT posts in Telangana residential schools

A total of 2,932 vacancies are available. A total of 2,932 vacancies are available.

A notification has been released by the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB), Telangana for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in residential educational institutions societies. A total of 2,932 vacancies are available. 1,972 vacancies are for PGT and 960 are open for TGT. The registration for the same will commence from July 9 and will continue till August 8, 2018. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website — treirb.telangana.gov.in

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 2932

Designation

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 960

— Telugu

— Sanskrit

— Urdu

— English

— Mathematics

— Physical Science

— Biological Science

— Science

— Social Studies

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 1972

— Telugu

— Urdu

— English

— Mathematics

— Physical Science

— Biological Science

— Social Studies

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

TGT: The aspirant should have pursued B.A/B.Sc/B.Com with at least 50 per cent of marks from a university recognised by the UGC. They should also have passed in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course with the subject concerned as a methodology subject from any institution recognised by the NCTE

Or

Four years B.A.B.Ed/B.Sc.B.Ed, with atleast 50 per cent marks with the subject concerned as a methodology

Or

Graduation with language concerned as one of the optional subjects (or) Bachelor of Oriental Language (or its equivalent) (or) graduation in literature (or) post graduation in language concerned with at least 50 per cent and Language Pandit Training Certificate/B.Ed. with language concerned and should have passed in Paper II of Telangana State Eligibility Test (TSTET)/Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET)/Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

PGT: The aspirant should be holding a post graduate degree in the subject concerned (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate from a university recognised by the UGC. He/she should also have pursued Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or B.A.,B.Ed/B.Sc.,B.Ed from any institution recognised by NCTE with the subject concerned as a methodology subject.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 44 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

TGT: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 28,940 to Rs 80, 930.

PGT: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,120 to Rs 87,130.

The applicants should be willing to serve anywhere in Telangana State.

