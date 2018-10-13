TN TRB final selection list released, check at trb.tn.nic.in

TN TRB 2018: The final selection list is available at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in TN TRB 2018: The final selection list is available at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in

TN TRB 2018: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu has released the final selection list for the Special Teacher posts exam at trb.tn.nic.in. Earlier, the board released the results in the month of June for the recruitment examinations that was conducted on September 23, 2017.

TN TRB final selection list 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN TRB, trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Direct Recruitment of Special Teachers 2012 – 2016 – Provisional Selection List”

Step 3: In the new window, click on link “Provisional Selection List”

Step 4: Select your departments and subjects

Step 5: Selection list will appear, download it, and take a print out for further reference.

TN TRB vacancy details:

The special teachers (physical education, drawing, music, sewing) will be paid Rs 5200-20200 + GP – 2800. TN TRB will conduct the exam of special teachers on September 23.

1. Special Teachers (Physical Education) – 663 posts

2. Special Teachers (Drawing) – 327 posts

3. Special Teachers (Music) – 86 posts

4. Special Teachers (Sewing) – 249 posts.

