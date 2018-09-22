Telangana TREIRB TGT, PGT 2018 hall tickets released, download at treirb.telangana.gov.in

TREIRB TGT, PGT recruitment 2018: The candidates can download the hall tickets through the official website, treirb.telangana.gov.in TREIRB TGT, PGT recruitment 2018: The candidates can download the hall tickets through the official website, treirb.telangana.gov.in

TREIRB TGT, PGT recruitment 2018: Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board has released the hall tickets for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) recruitment examinations. The candidates can download the hall tickets through the official website, treirb.telangana.gov.in. The PGT paper-II and paper-III exams will be conducted between September 28 and October 8

TREIRB TGT, PGT hall tickets released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, treirb.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on download admit card link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

TREIRB TGT, PGT: Entrance exam dates

The PGT paper-II and paper-III exams will be conducted between September 28 and October 8. The paper-II is scheduled to be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and paper-III from 2 pm and 4 pm. Meanwhile, the exams for TGT paper-II and paper-III will be held between October 11 and October 24, the paper-II will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, and paper-III from 2 pm to 4 pm.

TREIRB TGT PGT recruitment 2018: Pay scale

TGT: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 28,940 to Rs 80, 930.

PGT: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,120 to Rs 87,130.

The applicants should be willing to serve anywhere in Telangana State.

There are 2,932 vacant posts, while 1,972 vacancies are for PGT and 960 are open for TGT. The age of the aspirants should be maximum 44 years and minimum 18 years. The candidates will get age relaxation as per the norms.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd