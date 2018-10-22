Telangana TREIRB TGT, PGT 2018 answer keys released, download at treirb.org

TREIRB TGT, PGT 2018 answer keys: Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board has released the answer keys for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) recruitment examinations that was conducted between September 28 and October 8. The candidates who had appeared for the examinations can download the answer keys through the official website, treirb.org.
Telangana TREIRB TGT, PGT 2018 answer keys: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, treirb.org
Step 2: Click on download ‘answer key’ link
Step 3: A pdf file will appear
Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
TREIRB TGT PGT recruitment 2018: Pay scale
TGT: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 28,940 to Rs 80, 930
PGT: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,120 to Rs 87,130
The applicants should be willing to serve anywhere in Telangana State
There are 2,932 vacant posts, while 1,972 vacancies are for PGT and 960 are open for TGT. The age of the aspirants should be maximum 44 years and minimum 18 years. The candidates will get age relaxation as per the norms.
