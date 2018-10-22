Telangana TREIRB TGT, PGT 2018 answer keys released, download at treirb.org

TREIRB TGT, PGT 2018 answer keys: The answer keys are available at the official website treirb.org TREIRB TGT, PGT 2018 answer keys: The answer keys are available at the official website treirb.org

TREIRB TGT, PGT 2018 answer keys: Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board has released the answer keys for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) recruitment examinations that was conducted between September 28 and October 8. The candidates who had appeared for the examinations can download the answer keys through the official website, treirb.org.

Telangana TREIRB TGT, PGT 2018 answer keys: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, treirb.org

Step 2: Click on download ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

TREIRB TGT PGT recruitment 2018: Pay scale

TGT: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 28,940 to Rs 80, 930

PGT: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,120 to Rs 87,130

The applicants should be willing to serve anywhere in Telangana State

There are 2,932 vacant posts, while 1,972 vacancies are for PGT and 960 are open for TGT. The age of the aspirants should be maximum 44 years and minimum 18 years. The candidates will get age relaxation as per the norms.

