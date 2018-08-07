Telangana TREIRB recruitment 2018: Apply for 465 college lecturers posts at treirb.telangana.gov.in

TS TREIRB recruitment 2018: There are 465 vacancies in the posts of College Lecturers and the candidates can apply till September 13, 2018. TS TREIRB recruitment 2018: There are 465 vacancies in the posts of College Lecturers and the candidates can apply till September 13, 2018.

TS TREIRB recruitment 2018: Telangana Residential Educational Institutions has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of college lecturers. All the aspirants who are willing to apply can do so through the official website, treirb.telangana.gov.in. There are 465 vacancies in the posts of College Lecturers and the candidates can apply till September 13, 2018.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 465

Name of the post:

College Lecturers

Post-wise vacancy details:

Degree College Lecturer (Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society): 227

Degree College Lecturer, Telanagana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (Women): 238

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should possess a Post Graduation degree with a minimum 55 per cent marks.

The candidates need to qualify National Eligibility Test (NET) for the post of Lecturers or similar test accredited by UGC or SLET.

The SC/ ST category candidates need to possess a post graduation degree with a minimum 50 per cent marks.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 44 years. The candidates’ age should not be less than 18 years. However, the candidates will be liable to age relaxation as per the official norms.

Pay scale:

The candidates will be on the pay scale varies from Rs 40,270 to Rs 93,780.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

Application fee:

The general candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1200. However, the candidates belong to reserve category, SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH have to pay an application fee of Rs 600.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: August 14, 2018

Closing date of online application: September 13, 2018.

How to apply:

The candidates may apply through the official website, treirb.telangana.gov.in on or before September 13.

