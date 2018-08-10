Telanagana TREIRB recruitment 2018: Salary upto Rs 93,780, apply for 465 College Lecturers vacancies at treirb.telangana.gov.in

TREIRB recruitment 2018: There are 465 vacant College Lecturers posts, and the selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 40,270 to Rs 93,780 TREIRB recruitment 2018: There are 465 vacant College Lecturers posts, and the selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 40,270 to Rs 93,780

TREIRB recruitment 2018: Telangana Residential Educational Institutions has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of College Lecturers. All the aspirants who are willing to apply can do so through the official website, treirb.telangana.gov.in. There are 465 vacant College Lecturers posts, and the selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 40,270 to Rs 93,780. The last date to apply online is September 13, 2018.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 465

Name of the post:

College Lecturers

Post wise vacancy details:

Degree College Lecturer (Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society): 227

Degree College Lecturer, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (Women): 238

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should possess a Post-Graduation degree with a minimum 55 per cent marks.

The candidates need to qualify National Eligibility Test (NET) for the post of Lecturers or similar test accredited by UGC or SLET.

The SC/ ST category candidates need to possess a post graduation degree with a minimum 50 per cent marks.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 44 years. The candidates’ age should not be less than 18 years. The reserved category candidates will be liable to age relaxation, as per the government norms.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 40,270 to Rs 93,780.

Selection criteria:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and demonstration.

Application fee: The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200. However, the reserved category candidates of SC, ST, OBC, PH have to pay an application fee of Rs 600.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: August 14, 2018

Last date to submit online application: September 13, 2018.

How to apply:

The candidates may apply online through the official website, treirb.telangana.gov.in on or before September 13, 2018.

