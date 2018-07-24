Tamil Nadu TRB recruitment 2018: Assistant Professors required for law colleges, good salary offered

TRB, Tamil Nadu recruitment 2018: The registration for the same started from yesterday, July 23. The registration for the same started from yesterday, July 23.

TRB, Tamil Nadu recruitment 2018: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu is hiring for the post of Assistant Professor in government law colleges. All those who are interested in applying may do so at the official website, trb.tn.nic.in. The registration for the same started from yesterday, July 23 and the last for submission of online application is August 6. The age of the candidates applying for the posts should not exceed 45 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms. An examination fee of Rs 600 (Rs 300 for SC/SCA/ ST and differently abled candidates) has to be paid through online net-banking/ credit card/ debit card/ wallet.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 186

Designation

Assistant Professors/ Assistant Professors (pre-law)

Subjects for Assistant Professor (Back log vacancies)

— Crime and Torts

— Labour Law

— English

— Sociology

— Economics

— History

Subjects for Assistant Professor (Pre law)(Back log vacancies)

— English

— Sociology

— History

— Economics

Subjects for Assistant Professor (current vacancies)

— International Law

— Business Law

— Law of Contracts

— Property Law

— Crime and Torts

— Criminal Law

— Labour Law

— Human Rights Law

— Environmental Law

— Intellectual Property Law

— Constitutional Law

— Administrative Law

— Taxation Law

Subjects for Assistant Professor (Pre law)(Current vacancies)

— English

— Sociology

— Political Science

— Economics

Eligibility Criteria

The selection will be done on the basis of a written examination and an interview.

Educational qualification:

Assistant Professor Law: The aspirant should be holding a master’s degree in law in the relevant subject of any recognised university with not less than 55 percent marks and a good academic record. He/she should have qualified in the National Eligibility Test (NET) or an accredited test and must have enrolled as an advocate in the Bar council.

Assistant Professor (pre law): The aspirant should be holding an MA degree from any of the universities in the state of Tamil Nadu or a degree of equivalence in the respective subjects, with not less than 55 percent of marks in the respective subject and a good academic record. He/ she should be holding master’s degree in law of any recognised university, with not less than 55 percent of marks and a good academic record. The aspirant should also have qualified in National Eligibility Test (NET) or an accredited test.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 7,000.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written examination and an interview.

Examination scheme

The exam will have a single paper and multiple choice questions will be asked. The question paper for all posts / subjects will only be in English. The interview will have 25 marks.

