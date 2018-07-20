Tamil Nadu TN TRB Assistant Professor recruitment 2018: Apply for 186 vacancies at trb.tn.nic.in

TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2018: The candidates can apply online through the official website, trb.tn.nic.in on or before August 6, 2018. (Representational image) TN TRB Assistant Professor Recruitment 2018: The candidates can apply online through the official website, trb.tn.nic.in on or before August 6, 2018. (Representational image)

TN TRB Assistant Professor recruitment 2018: The Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the 186 posts of assistant professors. All the candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, trb.tn.nic.in on or before August 6.

Vacancy details:

Total posts

186 (including 14 backlog vacancies)

Name of the post

Assistant Professors

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess Master’s degree in Law to apply for the post. It is to be noted, Candidates who have obtained their Post Graduate Degree in Law through Correspondence Course are not eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor (Pre-Law).

For post wise details on educational qualification, please check the official notification here, http://trb.tn.nic.in/law2018/notification_law.pdf

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs (15,600 to 39,100) with an additional grade pay of Rs 7,000 per month with rationalised entry pay of Rs 68,900 per month.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor (Pre-Law) must not exceed 40 years. The candidates belong to BC, BC (M), MBC, SC, SC (A), ST will get an age relaxation of five years.

Examination fee:

The candidates belong to general category have to submit an examination fee of Rs 600, while candidates belong to SC/ SCA/ ST, Differently abled have to pay an application fee of Rs 300.

Important dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: July 23, 2018

Last date for submission of online application: August 6, 2018

How to apply:

The candidates have to apply online through the official website, trb.tn.nic.in. The online window for the submission of application will be opened on July 23. The last date to apply online is August 6, 2018.

