Tamil Nadu TN TRB Assistant Professor hall ticket released at trb.tn.nic.in, download now

TN TRB Assistant Professor hall ticket 2018: The Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has released the hall ticket for the Assistant Professor recruitment examination. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website, trb.tn.nic.in. Earlier the board has released a notification for 186 vacant posts of Assistant Professors.

Vacancy details:

Total posts

186 (including 14 backlog vacancies)

Name of the post

Assistant Professors

TN TRB Assistant Professor hall ticket released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Hall Ticket’ link

Step 3: In the new window, enter application number, password, security code

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs (15,600 to 39,100) with an additional grade pay of Rs 7,000 per month with rationalised entry pay of Rs 68,900 per month.

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess Master’s degree in Law to apply for the post. It is to be noted, Candidates who have obtained their Post Graduate Degree in Law through Correspondence Course are not eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor (Pre-Law).

