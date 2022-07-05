scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board PG Assistant Result declared: Check how to download

Candidates who appeared for Post Graduate Assistant/Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I -2020-2021 exams can now check their results on the official website - trb.tn.nic.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 2:03:17 pm
TN TRB recruitment, TN TRB result, Sarkari result, Government jobsA total of 29141 objections were raised by candidates in 21 subjects. (Representative image)

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has declared results for TN TRB PG Assistant. Candidates who appeared for Post Graduate Assistant/Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I -2020-2021 exams can now check their results on the official website – trb.tn.nic.in.

TN TRB PG Assistant Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘ Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I and Computer Instructor Grade I – 2020 – 2021 – release of examination result with final key’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Scroll down and click on the required link, such as result or final key.

Step 4: On the new window, login using your user ID and password.

Step 5: Click on the ‘dashboard’ option, and then download score card. Your result will appear on the screen. Check your result, and then download and save it for future reference.

A total of 29141 objections were raised by candidates in 21 subjects. However, only online objections submitted by 4276 candidates have been taken for scrutiny by 115 subject experts deputed from various government arts colleges. In this, candidates who submitted the proof from standard text books alone are considered. Hence, guides, correspondence course materials and non-standard reference books are not be entertained by TRB. Additionally, representation in any other form including e-mail, courier, India-post or application in person and the representations without evidences have not been entertained, and all such objections were summarily rejected.

This year, the exam was conducted from February 12 to February 20, 2022, and then the answer keys were released on April 9, 2022. Candidates were given time till April 13 to raise objections, which were then examined by officials from May 10 to June 15, 2022.

